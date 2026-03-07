TONSE ALLIANCE URGES ASPIRANTS TO SUPPORT WOMEN’S DAY ACTIVITIES.



By Staff Reporter



Tonse Alliance National Chairperson for Parliamentary Affairs Hon. Stephen Kampyongo has encouraged aspiring political candidates to actively participate in activities marking International Women’s Day across the country.





In a statement, Mr. Kampyongo thanked Tonse Alliance President Hon. Brian Mundubile for the confidence shown in appointing him to the position and pledged to serve the alliance with dedication.





He said Women’s Day activities provide an important platform to promote greater participation of women in politics and to encourage citizens to engage in the upcoming general elections.





Mr. Kampyongo also reiterated that the Tonse Alliance will adopt parliamentary candidates through a bottom-up approach, allowing grassroots members to determine their preferred representatives.





However, he urged aspiring candidates to conduct their political activities with discipline and mutual respect, particularly towards sitting Members of Parliament who continue to serve until the dissolution of Parliament.





He added that while democratic competition is healthy, it must be carried out responsibly to avoid unnecessary conflict within constituencies.



©️Tonse Alliance Media