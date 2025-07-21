Tonse Alliance Vows Unity, Legal Action as It Rejects Lumezi By-Election Outcome





The Tonse Alliance, Zambia’s largest opposition coalition, has rejected the outcome of the recently held Lumezi parliamentary by-election, describing it as a stolen mandate. This strong position was taken during the Council of Leaders meeting held on Sunday, 20th July 2025 at the Patriotic Front Secretariat in Lusaka, where leaders also addressed other key political developments and electoral strategies.





According to a communiqué released by PF Secretary General Hon. Raphael Nakachinda, the Alliance accused the ruling UPND of orchestrating what it called “blatant electoral malpractice” in Lumezi. The Alliance stated that despite the presence of voters willing to support the opposition, the election process was marred by intimidation, vote-buying, and irregularities that compromised the integrity of the vote.





“The will of the people of Lumezi was suppressed,” read part of the statement. “The Tonse Alliance extends its sincere gratitude to the people who stood with us, even in the face of threats and a hostile political climate. We are proud of the resilience shown by our supporters and the strong performance of our candidate under extreme conditions.” The Alliance reiterated its intention to formally petition the results in court, as part of its broader commitment to electoral justice.





While the Lumezi election was one of several recent contests, it has emerged as a flashpoint for the opposition, which sees it as a symbol of what they call increasing abuse of power and institutional bias. The Tonse Alliance claims that the conduct of the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) in this by-election raises serious concerns about its impartiality and independence.





The Alliance’s rejection of the results comes at a time when it is preparing for upcoming by-elections in Mfuwe, Nchelenge, and Mpongwe. During the Sunday meeting, leaders confirmed that candidates have been successfully adopted and preparations are underway to run a united and coordinated campaign across all Alliance member parties.





In addition to addressing the Lumezi issue, the Council paid tribute to the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, condemning what it described as “State-sponsored criminal attacks” on his legacy. It also announced legal action against the ECZ for banning PF campaign materials in Mfuwe, a move the Alliance views as unconstitutional and politically motivated.





The Tonse Alliance vowed to remain united and vigilant as it prepares for further electoral battles. “This is not just about winning seats it’s about protecting democracy, respecting voters’ voices, and ending the culture of intimidation and fraud,” Nakachinda stated. The outcome of Lumezi, the Alliance added, will not be accepted without a legal fight.



©️ KUMWESU | July 21, 2025