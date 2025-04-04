TONSE ALLIANCE YOUTH CHAIRMAN SET TO VISIT CHINGOLA



…as he reechoes that his movement has mobilized legal teams in every province to support young people facing persecution, harassment, and intimidation





Chingola… Friday April 4, 2025



Tonse Alliance National Youth Chairman Celestine Mambula Mukandila has announced that he will be visiting Chingola in five (5) days’ time, as part of a nationwide campaign to address what he described as rising political intimidation and economic hardship under the UPND government.





Speaking during a recent address in Kabwe, Central Province, Mukandila reiterated that his movement had mobilized legal teams in every province to support young people who were facing persecution, harassment, and intimidation from the UPND.





He called out government officials for abandoning their constitutional duties, and turning themselves into Jerabos on the Copperbelt, labeling the trend as a disturbing abuse of office.





Mr. Mukandila contended that instead of empowering unemployed youths and creating opportunities, political leaders had become direct competitors in the artisanal mining sector, turning what should be a platform for youth development into a space for personal enrichment.





He further condemned what he described as a culture of corruption and mismanagement, saying that the government had failed to live up to its promises of transparency and accountability.





According to Mukandila, procurement scandals and misuse of public funds had become rampant, eroding public trust in the administration.



The Youth Chairperson also expressed concern over the continued rise in unemployment and the escalating cost of living.





He said that many families were struggling to afford basic commodities and accused the government of failing to implement effective economic policies.



“The economy is suffocating,” he said, “and our young people remain jobless, frustrated, and abandoned.”





Mr. Mukandila called for urgent government action, demanding the removal of officials involved in artisanal mining, prosecution of those engaged in corrupt practices, and the creation of youth-focused employment strategies, especially in mining towns like Chingola.



He also urged the administration to take immediate steps to alleviate the cost of living for ordinary citizens.





He emphasized the importance of recognizing artisanal miners as vital to local economic development and insisted they be granted fair access to the country’s mineral resources.





In a statement, he criticized what he termed as selfish leadership, warning that the current administration’s time was limited.





Mr. Mukandila concluded by expressing confidence in the resilience of Zambia’s youth, declaring that they would rise and thrive despite the challenges they faced.