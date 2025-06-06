TONSE ALLIANCE YOUTH CHAIRPERSON MOURNS IN EMOTIONAL MESSAGE





Lusaka… Friday June 6, 2025 – The National Youth Chairperson of the Tonse Alliance, Mr. Celestine Mambula Mukandila, has expressed deep sorrow following the untimely passing of Zambia’s Sixth Republican President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, in a heartfelt and emotional tribute.





In his statement, Mr. Mukandila said he was feeling an overwhelming sense of emptiness and admitted that he was too emotionally broken to continue writing at the time.





He reflected on past conversations with the late Tonse Alliance Chairperson, particularly those about the “Unity of Purpose” – a principle he said was frequently emphasized as vital for national cohesion.





Mr. Mukandila revealed that he and President Lungu had coined the phrase “Mukandila Nabakwe 73” during what he described as a warm and cordial discussion.





He added that there had been plans to officially adopt the version “ECL Nabakwe 73,” suggesting a broader political vision that unites Zambia’s tribes and diverse ethnic groups.