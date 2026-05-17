TONSE PAMODZI ALLIANCE GAINS MOMENTUM AS PEOPLE’S PARTY JOINS FORCES AHEAD OF 2026 POLLS





Lusaka – THE Tonse Pamodzi Alliance has received a major boost ahead of Zambia’s August 13, 2026 general elections, with the People’s Party under Sebastian Kopulande officially joining the coalition.





The move is being framed as a decisive step toward building a united and formidable opposition to challenge the ruling UPND.



Announcing the development, Tonse Alliance president Brian Mundubile said the alliance had responded directly to calls from Zambians for opposition unity.





“Zambians made a call for opposition unity, we have done our part, what remains is for you the people of Zambia,” president Mundubile said.



He urged voters to back the Tonse Pamodzi Alliance as the path to “redeem themselves from the failed UPND administration.”





President Mundubile also accused the UPND government of failing to deliver on key 2021 campaign promises, singling out the pledge to reduce the price of mealie meal to K50 and to lower fuel pump prices.





He said the economic hardship facing ordinary Zambians had strengthened the resolve for a united opposition front.



The alliance’s momentum was further underscored by Patriotic Front Pamodzi Alliance president Makebi Zulu, who said the coalition was adopting a flexible strategy to ensure it remains on the ballot no matter what obstacles arise.





“We are going to play smart. They block one party, we will use another one. Anyone of us will represent the alliance interest,” president Zulu stated.



“The Zambian people have called us to unite and serve them, and we have listened.”





The PF Pamodzi Alliance leader described the overwhelming support the alliance had received across the country as encouraging, saying the merger with president Mundubile marked a turning point.



“That was the day the 2026 elections were won,” he declared.





He also disclosed that discussions are ongoing with other political party leaders who are likely to join the alliance in a bid to unseat the UPND government.





The entry of the People’s Party adds to what alliance leaders say is growing momentum behind Tonse Pamodzi as it positions itself as the main alternative heading into next year’s elections.



SE