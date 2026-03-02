TONSE SAYS HH EAST ENDORSEMENTS DO NOT REFLECT GRASSROOTS VOICE

The Tonse Alliance in Eastern Province has urged residents to treat recent political endorsements made during presidential visits with caution.

Provincial Chairperson Maxson Kamungu Nkhoma says while Members of Parliament have the democratic right to express support, such endorsements should reflect the interests of the people rather than personal business considerations.

Mr. Nkhoma notes that whenever President Hakainde Hichilema visits the province, the same Members of Parliament repeatedly issue endorsements.

He says if the ruling United Party for National Development had widespread grassroots support in Eastern Province, more diverse community voices would be visible.

The Alliance has further raised concern that the endorsements do not address key issues affecting residents, including agricultural policy challenges, youth unemployment, and concerns about fairness and transparency in public service recruitment.

Meanwhile, the Tonse Alliance says under the leadership of President Brian Mundubile, it will continue engaging communities ahead of the August 13, 2026 general elections.

The party maintains that the ballot will ultimately reflect the true will of the people.

