TOO LATE TO ASK FOR SOLUTIONS; YOU SAID ‘BALLY WILL FIX IT ’, NOW FIX IT – Davies Mwila





FORMER PF Secretary General Davies Mwila says the UPND must implement the solutions they promised in opposition, adding that it is too late to ask the people for solutions now.





Mwila was responding to President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent call for citizens to not only identify the nation’s problems but also to devise solutions.





In an interview, Sunday, Mwila argued that since the UPND formed government four years ago, they have never asked anyone for solutions and cannot do so with only eight months remaining before the general elections.





“How do we talk about solutions now, because the UPND has been in government for four years. And they have never asked any person from outside like the opposition and other citizens that they need solutions. After now we are going for elections, that’s when they are looking for solutions, that will not work, because the Zambian people must decide in eight months, they have to make a decision”.





“The people of Zambia will not accept that. Because he should have done that initially when he entered into government. But they thought they were clever [and] they were intelligent. And they told the Zambian people that they would fix the economy, and they used to say bally will fix it, let them fix it. They can’t run to the citizens or Zambian people,” said Mwila.





“You can’t be disappointed. He should have talked about these issues when they entered into government. Because when they entered into government, they knew it all, that’s the attitude. Now that they have failed, they want the people to help them, It’s too late”.





“People have to kick them out, they have failed to meet all the promises they made. Now should they turn to the people after four years? Then they promised that they have solutions, let them implement those solutions so that the living standards of our people can change. That’s my indication, it’s too late, people have to decide the way they decided in Malawi”.



News Diggers