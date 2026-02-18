Top 10 Richest Countries In The World By Natural Resource Value

Countries around the world have distinct natural resources that help boost their economies, and this brief piece will reveal the top ten richest countries in the world, considering the natural resources on their land.

Natural resources are a hidden treasure in countries that are discovered with the help of history and technology.

States that have been able to discover more natural resources on their land are the richest in the world.

Russia – $75 Trillion

Continent: Europe/Asia

Natural Resources: the world’s largest natural gas reserves, massive coal deposits, significant oil, gold, timber, diamond, and rare earth metals.

USA – $45 Trillion

Continent: North America

Natural Resources: the largest coal reserves, timber/forests, and natural gas, gold, copper, and other metals

Saudi Arabia – $34 Trillion

Continent: Asia

Natural Resources: one of the largest Oil reserves, timber, and other minor resources.

Canada – $33 Trillion

Continent: North America

Natural Resources: major oil ( oil sand), natural gas, phosphates, and various earth metals.

Iran – $27 Trillion

Continent: Asia

Natural Resources: It dominates the global oil and gas reserves, as it has in abundance, something few countries can boast of.

DR Congo – $24 Trillion

Continent: Africa

Natural Resources: Congo is rich in critical minerals for modern tech and has the world’s largest cobalt reserves.

China- $23 trillion

Continent: Asia

Natural Resources: Massive coal reserves, rare earth metals (dominant global producer), timber, plus various other minerals.

Brazil -$22 trillion

Continent: South America

Natural Resources: Gold, uranium, iron ore, timber (Amazon rainforest), oil (offshore), and other minerals.

Australia (~$20 trillion)

Continent: Australia

Natural Sources: Iron ore (world leader), coal, gold, uranium, natural gas, bauxite/aluminum, copper, and other metals

.

Iraq or Venezuela – $14–16 Trillion

Continent: Asia and South America, respectively

Natural Resources: The two have huge oil reserves