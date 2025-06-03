Top 100 of UPND successful Kwenyus- EFF President Kasonde Mwenda

EFF President Kasonde Mwenda writes..
*Top 100 of UPND successful Kwenyus ✅*
1. No end to draconian Load-shedding *Kwenyu ✅*
2. Bad Bill 10 revival attempt as Bill 7 *Kwenyu ✅*
3. Terrible Cyber Security Bill *Kwenyu ✅*
4. Selective justice *Kwenyu ✅*
5. Failure to arrest UPND looters with speed *Kwenyu ✅
6. Protection of corrupt UPND-aligned ministers *Kwenyu ✅*
7. Weaponizing the DEC and ACC *Kwenyu ✅*
8. Fuel price hikes *Kwenyu ✅*
9. Mealie meal shortage *Kwenyu ✅*
10. Mealie meal price beyond K300 *Kwenyu ✅*
11. Lies about free education quality *Kwenyu ✅*
12. Mass cheating in voters registration *Kwenyu ✅*
13. Tribal appointments *Kwenyu ✅*
14. No jobs after promising millions *Kwenyu ✅*
15. Cost of living crisis *Kwenyu ✅*
16. Broken agriculture input system *Kwenyu ✅*
17. Delayed fertilizer delivery *Kwenyu ✅*
18. Disregard for farmers’ cries *Kwenyu ✅*
19. Failure to clean up ZESCO *Kwenyu ✅*
20. Corrupt public procurement processes *Kwenyu ✅*
21. Illegal sale of Mukula *Kwenyu ✅*
22. Dubious mining licenses *Kwenyu ✅*
23. Weak stance on foreign cartels *Kwenyu ✅*
24. Weak kwacha despite promises *Kwenyu ✅*
25. Lies about economic recovery *Kwenyu ✅*
26. Continued borrowing despite promises not to *Kwenyu ✅*
27. Backdoor IMF deals *Kwenyu ✅*
28. Healthcare system neglect *Kwenyu ✅*
29. No drugs in hospitals *Kwenyu ✅
30. Deliberate weakening of CDF oversight *Kwenyu ✅*
31. Expanding Parliament without clear benefits *Kwenyu ✅*
32. Attempt to rig 2026 through delimitation *Kwenyu ✅*
33. Lack of consultations on key laws *Kwenyu ✅*
34. Youth frustration at all-time high *Kwenyu ✅*
35. Expensive presidential travels *Kwenyu ✅*
36. UPND cadres violence *Kwenyu ✅*
37. Police brutality continues *Kwenyu ✅*
38. Lack of local government empowerment *Kwenyu ✅*
39. Collapse of council services *Kwenyu ✅*
40. No tangible decentralization *Kwenyu ✅*
41. Promoting foreign dominance in business *Kwenyu* ✅
42. Trade Kings protectionism *Kwenyu ✅*
43. Repackaged useless policies *Kwenyu ✅*
44. Confused land policy direction *Kwenyu ✅*
45. Traditional land grab by foreigners *Kwenyu ✅*
46. Corruption at Ministry of Lands continues *Kwenyu ✅*
47. Silence on corrupt UPND MPs *Kwenyu ✅*
48. Failure to implement lifestyle audits *Kwenyu ✅*
49. Hypocrisy on good governance *Kwenyu ✅*
50. Blame game politics *Kwenyu ✅*
51. Arrogance from ministers *Kwenyu ✅*
52. Sleeping Speaker of Parliament *Kwenyu ✅*
53. Rising suicide and depression cases *Kwenyu ✅*
54. Dilapidated rural schools ignored *Kwenyu ✅*
55. No teacher housing *Kwenyu ✅*
56. Broken teacher recruitment promises *Kwenyu ✅*
57. Token public sector wage increases *Kwenyu ✅*
58. Destruction of media freedoms *Kwenyu ✅*
59. Closure of dissenting voices *Kwenyu ✅*
60. Biased public broadcaster *Kwenyu ✅*
61. Useless government press briefings *Kwenyu ✅*
62. UPND-favored contractors everywhere *Kwenyu ✅*
63. RDA tender manipulation *Kwenyu ✅*
64. Poorly done roads *Kwenyu ✅*
65. Abandonment of rural infrastructure *Kwenyu ✅*
66. Fake digital transformation *Kwenyu ✅*
68. Poor electricity access in rural areas *Kwenyu ✅*
69. Misuse of state media for propaganda *Kwenyu ✅*
70. Dismal youth empowerment programs *Kwenyu ✅*
71. Fake entrepreneurship funding schemes *Kwenyu ✅*
72. Chinese and Lebanese dominance unchecked *Kwenyu ✅*
73. No plan for informal economy *Kwenyu ✅*
74. High tax burden on SMEs *Kwenyu ✅*
75. Political threats to civil servants *Kwenyu ✅*
76. Intimidation of CSOs *Kwenyu ✅*
77. Fake listening government narrative *Kwenyu ✅
78. Lack of inclusive national dialogue *Kwenyu ✅*
79. Broken relationship with churches *Kwenyu ✅
80. Religious hypocrisy *Kwenyu ✅*
81. Contradictory statements from ministers *Kwenyu ✅*
82. Inflation eating salaries *Kwenyu ✅*
83. Forex shortage *Kwenyu ✅*
84. Delayed salary payments in rural districts *Kwenyu ✅*
85. Declining faith in ACC, DEC, FIC *Kwenyu ✅*
86. Elite capture of government policy *Kwenyu ✅*
87. Eroded independence of key institutions *Kwenyu ✅*
88. Power abuse by ministers *Kwenyu ✅*
89. Deliberate manipulation of voters *Kwenyu ✅*
90. No real constitutional reforms *Kwenyu ✅*
91. Fake fight against corruption *Kwenyu ✅*
92. Broken promises on public media reform *Kwenyu ✅*
93. Undermining judiciary independence *Kwenyu ✅*
94. Weak response to social injustice *Kwenyu ✅*
95. Rampant street vending despite bans *Kwenyu ✅*
96. Confusion on foreign investment policies *Kwenyu ✅*
97. Lies about job creation numbers *Kwenyu ✅*
98. Toxic online propaganda machinery *Kwenyu ✅*
99. Rising national hopelessness *Kwenyu ✅*
100. Betrayal of the youth vote *Kwenyu ✅*
Kuyabebele nabafilwa ukuteka icalo babufi.