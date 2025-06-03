Top 100 of UPND successful Kwenyus- EFF President Kasonde Mwenda

EFF President Kasonde Mwenda writes..

*Top 100 of UPND successful Kwenyus ✅*

1. No end to draconian Load-shedding *Kwenyu ✅*

2. Bad Bill 10 revival attempt as Bill 7 *Kwenyu ✅*

3. Terrible Cyber Security Bill *Kwenyu ✅*

4. Selective justice *Kwenyu ✅*



5. Failure to arrest UPND looters with speed *Kwenyu ✅

6. Protection of corrupt UPND-aligned ministers *Kwenyu ✅*

7. Weaponizing the DEC and ACC *Kwenyu ✅*

8. Fuel price hikes *Kwenyu ✅*

9. Mealie meal shortage *Kwenyu ✅*



10. Mealie meal price beyond K300 *Kwenyu ✅*

11. Lies about free education quality *Kwenyu ✅*

12. Mass cheating in voters registration *Kwenyu ✅*

13. Tribal appointments *Kwenyu ✅*

14. No jobs after promising millions *Kwenyu ✅*

15. Cost of living crisis *Kwenyu ✅*

16. Broken agriculture input system *Kwenyu ✅*

17. Delayed fertilizer delivery *Kwenyu ✅*

18. Disregard for farmers’ cries *Kwenyu ✅*

19. Failure to clean up ZESCO *Kwenyu ✅*



20. Corrupt public procurement processes *Kwenyu ✅*

21. Illegal sale of Mukula *Kwenyu ✅*

22. Dubious mining licenses *Kwenyu ✅*

23. Weak stance on foreign cartels *Kwenyu ✅*

24. Weak kwacha despite promises *Kwenyu ✅*

25. Lies about economic recovery *Kwenyu ✅*

26. Continued borrowing despite promises not to *Kwenyu ✅*

27. Backdoor IMF deals *Kwenyu ✅*

28. Healthcare system neglect *Kwenyu ✅*

29. No drugs in hospitals *Kwenyu ✅



30. Deliberate weakening of CDF oversight *Kwenyu ✅*

31. Expanding Parliament without clear benefits *Kwenyu ✅*

32. Attempt to rig 2026 through delimitation *Kwenyu ✅*

33. Lack of consultations on key laws *Kwenyu ✅*



34. Youth frustration at all-time high *Kwenyu ✅*

35. Expensive presidential travels *Kwenyu ✅*

36. UPND cadres violence *Kwenyu ✅*

37. Police brutality continues *Kwenyu ✅*

38. Lack of local government empowerment *Kwenyu ✅*

39. Collapse of council services *Kwenyu ✅*

40. No tangible decentralization *Kwenyu ✅*

41. Promoting foreign dominance in business *Kwenyu* ✅

42. Trade Kings protectionism *Kwenyu ✅*



43. Repackaged useless policies *Kwenyu ✅*

44. Confused land policy direction *Kwenyu ✅*

45. Traditional land grab by foreigners *Kwenyu ✅*

46. Corruption at Ministry of Lands continues *Kwenyu ✅*

47. Silence on corrupt UPND MPs *Kwenyu ✅*



48. Failure to implement lifestyle audits *Kwenyu ✅*

49. Hypocrisy on good governance *Kwenyu ✅*

50. Blame game politics *Kwenyu ✅*

51. Arrogance from ministers *Kwenyu ✅*

52. Sleeping Speaker of Parliament *Kwenyu ✅*

53. Rising suicide and depression cases *Kwenyu ✅*

54. Dilapidated rural schools ignored *Kwenyu ✅*

55. No teacher housing *Kwenyu ✅*

56. Broken teacher recruitment promises *Kwenyu ✅*

57. Token public sector wage increases *Kwenyu ✅*

58. Destruction of media freedoms *Kwenyu ✅*



59. Closure of dissenting voices *Kwenyu ✅*

60. Biased public broadcaster *Kwenyu ✅*

61. Useless government press briefings *Kwenyu ✅*

62. UPND-favored contractors everywhere *Kwenyu ✅*

63. RDA tender manipulation *Kwenyu ✅*

64. Poorly done roads *Kwenyu ✅*

65. Abandonment of rural infrastructure *Kwenyu ✅*

66. Fake digital transformation *Kwenyu ✅*



68. Poor electricity access in rural areas *Kwenyu ✅*

69. Misuse of state media for propaganda *Kwenyu ✅*

70. Dismal youth empowerment programs *Kwenyu ✅*

71. Fake entrepreneurship funding schemes *Kwenyu ✅*

72. Chinese and Lebanese dominance unchecked *Kwenyu ✅*

73. No plan for informal economy *Kwenyu ✅*

74. High tax burden on SMEs *Kwenyu ✅*

75. Political threats to civil servants *Kwenyu ✅*

76. Intimidation of CSOs *Kwenyu ✅*

77. Fake listening government narrative *Kwenyu ✅

78. Lack of inclusive national dialogue *Kwenyu ✅*

79. Broken relationship with churches *Kwenyu ✅

80. Religious hypocrisy *Kwenyu ✅*

81. Contradictory statements from ministers *Kwenyu ✅*

82. Inflation eating salaries *Kwenyu ✅*



83. Forex shortage *Kwenyu ✅*

84. Delayed salary payments in rural districts *Kwenyu ✅*

85. Declining faith in ACC, DEC, FIC *Kwenyu ✅*

86. Elite capture of government policy *Kwenyu ✅*

87. Eroded independence of key institutions *Kwenyu ✅*

88. Power abuse by ministers *Kwenyu ✅*



89. Deliberate manipulation of voters *Kwenyu ✅*

90. No real constitutional reforms *Kwenyu ✅*

91. Fake fight against corruption *Kwenyu ✅*

92. Broken promises on public media reform *Kwenyu ✅*

93. Undermining judiciary independence *Kwenyu ✅*

94. Weak response to social injustice *Kwenyu ✅*

95. Rampant street vending despite bans *Kwenyu ✅*

96. Confusion on foreign investment policies *Kwenyu ✅*

97. Lies about job creation numbers *Kwenyu ✅*

98. Toxic online propaganda machinery *Kwenyu ✅*

99. Rising national hopelessness *Kwenyu ✅*

100. Betrayal of the youth vote *Kwenyu ✅*

Kuyabebele nabafilwa ukuteka icalo babufi.