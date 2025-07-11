Top 5 countries with the most romance fraud victims

Romance fraud—what many call “catfishing”—is one of those heartbreaking scams that plays on something deeply human: the need for love and connection. It’s happening all over the world, and while the scammers often work from certain hotspots, the people who fall victim tend to be concentrated in a few places. The tricky part? Getting exact numbers isn’t easy, because a lot of people feel too ashamed or embarrassed to speak up.

However, data from law enforcement agencies and anti-scam organisations paints a rather clear, albeit heartbreaking, picture of where these elaborate deceptions hit hardest.

Here are five countries that consistently report the highest number and value of losses from these heartbreaking scams, backed by recent data:

Countries With The Most Romance Fraud Victims

The United States of America

Without a shadow of a doubt, the United States consistently sits at the top of the grim league table for romance fraud victims. According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Americans lost a staggering $1.3 billion to romance scams in 2022, a figure that remained consistent from 2021.

In 2023, this figure remained high, with reported losses of $1.14 billion. The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) corroborates this, with their 2024 report (detailing 2023 data) also highlighting romance scams as a significant financial threat.3 Moody’s data for 2024 indicated that the US accounted for 38% of all new romance scam profiles added to their screening database globally.

This immense volume of fraud is fuelled by high internet penetration, a robust online dating culture, and unfortunately, a perception of significant wealth that makes them prime targets for sophisticated scammers operating from afar.

The United Kingdom

Just across the pond, the United Kingdom consistently reports a significant number of romance fraud victims and substantial financial devastation. Data compiled from Action Fraud, the UK’s national reporting centre for fraud, reveals that between January 2020 and December 2024, nearly 40,000 cases of romance fraud were reported, with a staggering total loss exceeding £409 million.

In 2023 alone, UK Finance reported romance fraud losses reaching £95 million, a concerning rise from previous years. The average loss per report stood at over £10,000.6 While Valentine’s Day might seem like prime time, the data suggests romance fraud is a year-round threat in the UK, affecting all age groups, though those aged 50-59 were most frequently scammed.

Canada

To our friends in North America, Canada too grapples with a significant and growing problem of romance scams. The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) reported that Canadians lost $648 million to all types of fraud in 2024, with romance scams frequently featuring among the top ten reported frauds.

While specific standalone romance scam figures for 2024 are still being detailed, the CAFC previously stated that Canadians lost more than $50 million to romance scams in 2021. The CAFC estimates that 90 to 95 per cent of fraud goes unreported, suggesting the true harm is likely far greater. Canadians’ widespread online activity and the scammers’ increasingly sophisticated tactics continue to pose a considerable threat.

Australia

Down Under, Australia faces a substantial challenge from romance fraud. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) via Scamwatch reported that Australians lost at least $40.6 million to romance scams in 2022, from nearly 3,700 reported incidents. While investment scams caused higher overall losses, romance fraud remains a devastating category.

Older Australians, in particular, are highlighted as being especially susceptible, often losing larger sums due to their perceived financial stability and potential loneliness. The ACCC continuously warns citizens about the intricate narratives scammers weave to exploit trust over extended periods.

Denmark

While perhaps not as large in absolute numbers as the Anglo-Saxon giants, Denmark stands out for having a relatively high rate of dating scams and, importantly, a very high average loss per victim when compared to its population size. A 2024 survey by the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA) found that the average estimated loss per victim in Denmark was $3,067, ranking it among the highest globally, just behind the United States ($3,520).

This suggests that when Danish citizens fall victim, they tend to lose significant sums. Their high internet usage and general affluence make them attractive targets for international criminal networks. Other affluent European nations also experience similar issues, though Denmark’s per-victim loss rate is particularly notable.

The common thread unequivocally linking these nations is largely their affluence, making their citizens appealing targets for financial exploitation. Coupled with this is high internet and social media penetration, providing scammers with a vast pool of potential victims searching for connection online. Lastly, these countries often have robust, albeit imperfect, reporting mechanisms, meaning that while still significantly underreported globally, more cases are documented, giving us a clearer, albeit heartbreaking, picture of the scale of the problem.

It’s a stark reminder that while the digital age brings us closer, it also opens doors for those with malicious intent. Staying vigilant, exercising extreme caution with online relationships, and being acutely aware of the evolving tactics used by these criminals are crucial defences in this global web of deceit.