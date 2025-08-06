‘Top clubs snubbed Victor Osimhen due to his character’ – Gary Lineker

Former England and Barcelona striker Gary Lineker has claimed that several top European clubs backed out of signing Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen due to concerns about his character.

Before sealing a €75 million move to Turkish giants, Osimhen was one of the most in-demand strikers in world football. Premier League sides like Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, and Ligue 1 powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain were reportedly interested in securing his signature.

However, speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Lineker suggested that Osimhen’s off-field behavior may have raised red flags for some clubs.

“I saw Osimhen play a couple of times against Leicester in the Europa League,” said Lineker. “He was so impressive, and I’ve followed his career since then. He was absolutely brilliant for Napoli — sensational, really.”

“But I hear through the grapevine that some clubs are a bit nervous because he sometimes goes missing for a few days. So apparently, there are slight concerns about his character in that regard.”

According to these reports, that perceived issue—rather than lack of talent may have discouraged some Premier League clubs from pursuing him in the summer 2025 transfer window.