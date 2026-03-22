BREAKING: Top lawmakers & critics erupt in fury over Trump’s appalling celebration of Robert Mueller’s death – “disgusting,” “horrible human being,” “cruelty is the point”!





Donald Trump’s sickening post gloating over the death of Robert Mueller has triggered a firestorm of condemnation from across the political spectrum.





Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY), a former federal prosecutor, said: “We mourn the passing of Robert Mueller, a true public servant … Yet the President of the United States disgustingly celebrates Mueller’s death simply because he exposed Trump’s efforts to steal the 2016 election.”





Marine veteran Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) called Trump “a horrible human being and an embarrassment to the United States,” noting Mueller “earned a Bronze Star with valor and a Purple Heart as a Marine fighting for this country.”





Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer summed it up: “The cruelty is the point,” adding that Trump is using the moment to distract from rising gas prices, his illegal war of choice, ICE abuses, and the Epstein files.





MS NOW host Jonathan Lemire called it “cheering the death of Robert Mueller – an American citizen, public servant and veteran.” Former Justice Department spokesperson Xochitl Hinojosa labeled it “disgusting and grossly inappropriate,” stressing: “This is not how we treat a distinguished veteran, prosecutor, and former FBI Director.”





Commentator Harry Sisson challenged Republicans: “I expect every Republican who was outraged at people for celebrating Charlie Kirk’s death to immediately condemn Trump. This is disgusting.”





“Trump and Mueller were born just two years apart and raised in similar privilege, but while Trump took five draft deferments during Vietnam, Mueller “volunteered for service … was wounded in combat, and received a Bronze Star with Valor,” activist Charlotte Clymer wrote. “Trump had a toxic jealousy toward Mueller.”





This is Trump at his most depraved: celebrating the death of a decorated veteran and public servant who investigated him, while the country suffers from his war, economic pain, and scandals. The outrage is bipartisan and growing.





If Trump gloating over Robert Mueller’s death disgusts you, like and share to condemn it.