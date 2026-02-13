TOP LOSING OPPOSITION PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE TO BECOME ‘LEADER OF OPPOSITION’ IN PARLIAMENT
To promote inclusivity in national governance, GPZ RESET VISION proposes to the Zambian people that;
1. The top losing Presidential Candidates during a general election (meets threshold),should be constitutionally recognized as Members of Parliament, (MP’s).
2. The top loosing Opposition Presidential Candidate from a general election assumes the role of the Leader of Opposition in Parliament.
3. This reset vision aims to ensure that strong, diverse voices are represented in Parliament, fostering a more inclusive political landscape.
4. By integrating these candidates into our legislative process, we can lower the current political tension and temperature of our country.
5. It is essential to recognize that opposition leaders should not be viewed as enemies but as partners in development and good governance.
6. This reset will strengthen our democracy and promote collaboration for the benefit of all citizens.
Zambia!!! Reset!!!
Jackson Silavwe,
I Approve This Reset Vision.
12|02|2026
Are these not the characters who were ruthlessly fighting constitution amendments? SMH