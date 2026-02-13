‎TOP LOSING OPPOSITION PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE TO BECOME ‘LEADER OF OPPOSITION’ IN PARLIAMENT



To promote inclusivity in national governance‎, GPZ RESET VISION proposes to the Zambian people that;



‎1. The top losing Presidential Candidates during a general election (meets threshold),should be constitutionally recognized as Members of Parliament, (MP’s).



‎2. The top loosing Opposition Presidential Candidate from a general election assumes the role of the Leader of Opposition in Parliament.



‎3. This reset vision aims to ensure that strong, diverse voices are represented in Parliament, fostering a more inclusive political landscape.



‎ 4. By integrating these candidates into our legislative process, we can lower the current political tension and temperature of our country.



‎5. It is essential to recognize that opposition leaders should not be viewed as enemies but as partners in development and good governance.



‎ 6. This reset will strengthen our democracy and promote collaboration for the benefit of all citizens.

‎Zambia!!! Reset!!!

‎Jackson Silavwe,

‎I Approve This Reset Vision.

‎12|02|2026

