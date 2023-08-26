Top US senator calls for a review of relations with Zimbabwe govt

Zimbabwe’s elections held on Wednesday were a “sham” and the international community “must reevaluate all facets of its relationship” with the Zimbabwe government, a top United States senator said on Friday.
The poll has been condemned by observers from SADC, the African Union and the European Union as falling short of regional and international standards on democratic elections.
Observers identified voter intimidation, vote suppression, a partisan judiciary and incompetence by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission as some of the issues undermining the fairness of the election.
“The 2023 elections in Zimbabwe were a sham. The government weaponised the judiciary, silenced the opposition, manipulated the accreditation of observers, and created an unfair pre-election environment,” Jim Risch, the ranking member on the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement.
He said on August 23 and 24, the Zimbabwe government “further sabotaged the electoral process by delaying polling station openings, intimidating voters, and unlawfully detaining accredited observers.”
“What occurred was not an exercise in democracy. The people of Zimbabwe should continue to advocate for their constitutional right to choose their leaders freely without fear and use peaceful means to voice their discontent with the electoral process,” he said.
He called on the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to complete the vote count “transparently and honestly” while demanding the release of 41 independent election monitors arrested for conducting parallel vote tabulation using publicly released data.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa and senior regime figures are already under a United States travel ban and asset freeze order. Now Risch is calling for a re-examination of the measures in response to the disputed election.
“The U.S. government and the international community must remain alert, continue to shine a light on the severe violations of Zimbabwe’s electoral law, and act to prevent further state violence against Zimbabweans,” he said.
“Finally, we must reevaluate all facets of our relationship with a Zimbabwean government that ignores its people’s will and flouts its laws through acts of violence, looting, and impunity.”
In a separate statement, the United States embassy in Harare said Zimbabweans “faced significant obstacles and delays” on election day.
“While the election days were predominantly peaceful, the electoral process thus far did not meet many regional and international standards,” the embassy said.
Africa surely needs a big brother to run to. If Financial institutions and aid organisation are weaponized to force defying countries who won’t accept the unacceptable norms of social life styles which are contrary to our culture.
This is a clear sign that partnership is surely not the ultimate goal. Forced transformation is the game plan. We know what’s better for you than you do attitude.
As an old man and citizenry of the global society it is worrying to see these strange and unhealthy police and political events taking place.
For instance how can countries which have imposed an illegal sanction on an alleged offender country, still feel justified to oversee the elections in the same sanctioned country. Should they not have excused themselves for having been too closely associated with causing social in balance and economic chaos in the same country.
When my grand children and youths ask why this is so , who by the way are in the majority of the African population, I find it difficult to answer.
Another confusing issues is who are these African organisations supposed to side with when a country is wrongly or unjustly isolated with international sanctions. Which apparently does not happen when these same powerful countries make serious and unrepairable mistakes / blunders.
For instance , shouldn’t America been sanctioned for causing a fake war in Iraq? This should have been the right punishment for this inhumane behaviour. But no, they are untouchables so it seems. This information is in the open and authorities world wide are aware of this fact. So I am merely referring to what is already reported.
As an African I would like to be assured that a country can decided to take a high and moral social way and not be unjustly sanctioned to move in what they consider to be the immoral way and is only promoted by those who adorn it. “No” is also an answer to be accepted period.
We still await to hear what the OAU will say about the weaponization of the world bank against Uganda.
By the way the World Bank is an international development organization owned by 187 countries. Its role is to reduce poverty by lending money to the governments of its poorer members to improve their economies and to improve the standard of living of their people.
If you notice it says nothing about regulating Social life styles which now has been weaponized. This is not right and must be called out without fear by our leaders. Self preservation is the key when exsistence is threatened.