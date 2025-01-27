Tottenham Players Need Help After Shock Leicester City Defeat – Postecoglou

Under-fire Tottenham Hotspur coach Ange Postecoglou has revealed that the players need help in the transfer window following a shock 2-1 defeat to Leicester City.

Tottenham have struggled with injuries to key players this season, and James Maddison missed out on action in the encounter due to injury.

Richarlison, who scored the only goal for the team, could not complete the encounter as he hobbled off the pitch with a groin injury.

Postecoglou has once again clamoured for new signings to help Tottenham end their poor run in the Premier League.

He said: “I’ve said all along, the players need help and I’ve also said the club is working hard in that area to try to alleviate some of those problems.

“Pape Sarr shouldn’t have played today. He obviously wasn’t fit. There are probably at least two who shouldn’t have been out there. They were just desperate to try to turn our fortunes around. Hopefully over the next 10 days or two weeks we should get some significant players back which I think will help this group a lot. It will give them the boost they need.

Tottenham suffered their 13th league defeat of the season to sit 15th on the log, eight points above the relegation zone.

Postecoglou was asked if he would still be in charge to reap the benefits of some players returning from injury.

He said: “Who knows mate? I’m sure there will be a fair chunk that says no. As a manager sometimes you can feel really isolated.

“I don’t because the players are still giving everything for this club and I’ve got great staff who are doing the same.”

“Certainly something I wanted to try and do when I took on this role is to try to unify the club and create an environment here where we are all focused on the one thing.

“Obviously it hasn’t worked out that way. It’s understandable, the fans are not happy with our current situation. It is a difficult one to navigate because we need them right now, especially at home to create an atmosphere.

“I have been around long enough to know that some will just judge us on where we are at the moment and rightly so in some respects. It’s not good enough. If people want to put context to that they can, if not so be it.”

Tottenham will be back in Premier League action against Brentford Gtech Community Stadium next Sunday.