Tottenham Radu Dragusin stops defender from joining national team

Tottenham defender Radu Dragusin will not be linking up with the Romania national team during the upcoming international break after Spurs made it clear they do not want him to travel.

The 23-year-old has been sidelined since January after tearing his ACL during a Europa League clash with Elfsborg. He has yet to return to competitive action, though he is edging closer to full fitness. Spurs manager Thomas Frank recently said Dragusin was “progressing well,” explaining: “He’s been on the grass for three weeks now. He is on track. It will be some weeks before he is able to be involved.”

Despite his lengthy absence, Romania boss Mircea Lucescu had included Dragusin on the preliminary list of overseas players for their October fixtures against Moldova and Austria. However, after discussions with both player and club, Lucescu admitted he will not be calling him up. “I spoke with him. He was very happy for the national team comeback but I don’t think I will call him. Tottenham wasn’t so happy to let him come now at the national team. He needs one more month to play again. Radu wants to come, but others warned us it is better to let him train with Tottenham now,” the Romania coach told Fanatik.

Dragusin became the most expensive Romanian footballer ever when he joined Spurs from Genoa in January 2024 in a deal worth £21.5 million, with a further £4.3 million in add-ons. He made nine Premier League appearances that season and featured regularly last term, with 28 appearances in all competitions before his injury.

In his absence, Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven have established themselves as Tottenham’s first-choice centre-back pairing. However, Dragusin is expected to compete for a place once fully fit, with hopes he could return before the end of October.

Meanwhile, Spurs are managing other injury concerns. Frank confirmed Romero will miss the Champions League trip to Bodo/Glimt in Norway as a precaution, while striker Dominic Solanke is set for minor ankle surgery and will be sidelined until after the international break. He added that Randal Kolo Muani is recovering well from a dead leg.