Towela Kaira wins Afrimma Best Female Southern Africa Award

THE Kaira siblings are really taking the entertainment industry personal with Towela bagging another accolade to her name.

Towela was announced Winner of the Africa Muzic Magazine Awards (Afrimma) under the category of Best Female Southern Africa.

The award ceremony was held in Texas United states of America on November 19, 2022.

She wrote on her facebook page expressing gratitude to her fans with crying and love emojis, “Iyeee imwe. Thank you for your support we did it!!”

Towela is believed to have started singing at a young age but the first official song that announced her at the big stage of the music scene was ‘Delay’, a song she did with her big brothers Macky 2 and Chef 187.

From there, she has gone further to collaborate with different artistes such as Jemax, F-Jay, Tim, Bow Chase, T-Sean, Yomaps and many more, bringing hits after hits.

2022 has been a remarkable year for Towela, as she scooped the Best female artiste of the year and Best new comer of the year at the Sun FM Kwacha Music Awards

Moses Makwaya

Kalemba