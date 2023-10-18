Toyin Lawani Battles Brain Cycst, Degenerative Spine, Calls for Prayers.

Celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani has opened up about her struggles with brain cysts and degenerative spine.

The mother of three while featuring on ‘The Real Housewives of Lagos’ disclosed that her doctor recently informed her about a spine injury and other health issues.

Speaking about her condition in a lengthy post via Instagram on Sunday, the reality star said it had been years of health struggles but she remained positive.

She further called on her fans to support her with prayers, adding that it is all she asks for.

She wrote, “Life is not that serious. We all still won’t make it out alive. Let’s Be kind with our words and lend a shoulder when we can. To everyone who has been making jest of my voice , Y’all need to stop it , You can’t force me to tell my story when I’m not Ready to & Nobody on this earth will tell my story for me , Except me, so don’t listen any rubbish insensitive narrative anyone sells to you, this is how I chose to let people into my world of pain,( Real Housewives of Lagos) Even people who make other people happy every day, have so much going on with them you know nothing about,

Trust me it’s been years of health struggles & did it privately, but I show out. I deliver to my clients with no excuses, even if it’s the worst day of my life,

So it’s very pathetic When u jump on my page & make jest of something u know nothing of. It took me a whole 4months to even talk again, So manage the sounds coming out of my mouth. Don’t forget The Real Housewives of Lagos was shot & done months ago, so you are only watching past tense now. Just support me with your prayers that all I ask,

stop jumping on my live video to teach me what to do or laugh at me. I’m actually not finding it funny any more , I’m still healing & it will take a while. Had to leave that negative environment. But you don’t expect me to hide myself away forever, That’s the only reason I’m not going to get into an argument with any keg-legged, long chin, frog eyes troll right now.”