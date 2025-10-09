Trabzonspor eager to sign goalkeeper Andre Onana, on a permanent deal

Turkish Super League side Trabzonspor are reportedly ready to make a permanent move for goalkeeper Andre Onana, following his exceptional start to life at the club.

The Cameroonian shot-stopper has impressed both fans and officials since his arrival, becoming one of the standout performers in the early part of the season.



Onana joined Trabzonspor on a short-term arrangement but his impact has been immediate.

In just four games, he has already managed to record two clean sheets, delivered one assist and scooped two Man of the Match awards a record that speaks volumes about his influence on the pitch.

Club insiders reveal that Trabzonspor’s board is now keen to turn the loan move into a permanent deal before other clubs begin to show interest.

The management believes Onana’s experience and quality could play a vital role in their long-term ambitions to challenge for domestic and European honors.

Head coach Abdullah Avcı has been full of praise for the former Inter Milan and Manchester United goalkeeper, describing him as “a leader both on and off the pitch.”

According to Avcı, Onana’s calmness, confidence and ability to play out from the back have completely transformed the team’s defensive structure.

Fans have also taken notice of his performances, flooding social media with praise and calling him one of the best goalkeepers the club has seen in years.

Many Trabzonspor supporters believe Onana has brought a new sense of stability to the squad, something the team has been missing for quite some time.

In one of his most memorable moments so far, Onana provided an assist with a long-range pass that led to a crucial winning goal a rare achievement for a goalkeeper.

The club suggest that discussions with Onana’s representatives could begin soon with Trabzonspor eager to finalize terms before the January transfer window.

The club is reportedly prepared to offer a lucrative contract that reflects his growing importance in the team.

However, securing Onana’s signature might not be an easy task.

Several European clubs are said to be monitoring his situation closely, impressed by his resurgence and consistent performances in Turkey.