TRADITIONAL LEADER CALLS FOR ECL’S BURIAL IN ZAMBIA, FREE FROM COMPLICATIONS OR POLITICS





By: Konkola Radio News



A traditional leader in Kawambwa District has called on the family of the late sixth president, Edgar Lungu, to urgently engage government and seek a peaceful resolution that will allow for the repatriation of the former head of state’s body to Zambia.





Speaking in a telephone interview with Konkola Radio News, Sub-Chief Kabanda of the Chishinga people, under Senior Chief Mushota’s chiefdom, expressed sadness over what he described as the politicization of President Lungu’s funeral.





Sub-Chief Kabanda emphasized that the late Dr. Lungu deserves a dignified and respectful send-off on his home soil, free from complications or political wrangles.





He urged the Lungu family to initiate dialogue with the current government and called on the authorities not to relent in their efforts to cooperate with the bereaved family.





The traditional leader appealed to government to remain actively engaged and continue reaching out until the matter is amicably resolved.





He stressed the importance of national unity and respect in times of mourning, adding that the former president should be laid to rest in Zambia, where the nation can properly honor his legacy.