Transgender inmate sues President Trump

A transgender prisoner who murdered a baby is suing US President Donald Trump for alleged s£xual ass@ults caused by his ‘transphobic and extremist rhetoric’.

Autumn Cordellionè, who was born Jonathan C. Richardson, claimed in a new complaint that the president has emboldened her fellow prisoners to assault her, after she took hormones to become a trans woman while in jail.

Cordellionè, who uses she/her pronouns, said in her handwritten complaint that she has been ass@ulted and r@ped multiple times while inside Westville Correctional Facility (WCA) in Indiana.

The inmate is currently serving 55 years behind bars after strangling her stepdaughter to de@th in 2001.

Cordellionè had expressed that she wanted to transition genders in 2020.

The trans woman said they started after being transferred to the facility from New Castle Correctional Facility (NCN) where she was kept in ‘protective custody’.

After being transferred to WCA, an all-male prison, other inmates and prisons employees allegedly stabbed her and sexually assaulted her.

In her complaint, she said that one of the offenders said: ‘Trump’s president now, and we won’t even get in trouble for f you trannies up.

‘We’re patriots and even if you tell on us, Trump will pardon us and probably give us a medal.’

She is seeking $3.5 million in damages from the president, alleging that two members also said similar things during the alleged assaults.

Cordellionè said in her complaint that she was warned that if she ‘snitched’ on her alleged attackers they would know as the ‘staff are on their payroll’.

When she tried to report the attacks she claimed she was told by the unit team manager that: ‘I’ve seen your case on the news, and I personally don’t think us tax payers should have to pay for your surgery.

‘God doesn’t approve of transgenders and gays, so what do you expect to happen when you dress like a woman and have t*** in a male facility.’

Cordellionè was convicted of killing her 11-month-old stepdaughter by strangling her to death in September 2001.

Cordellionè was in charge of his stepdaughter while the victim’s mom was away for the day.

The killer initially told police that she found the victim in a crib and she had vomit coming from her mouth.

Cordellionè later admitted she was fussy and she had tried to calm her down. It was determined the little girl died from manual strangulation.

While behind bars, Cordellionè told a correctional officer, ‘well all I know is I killed the little f*king btch.’ In 2002, Cordellionè was sentenced to 55 years in prison.

A White House spokesperson said: ‘President Trump has vowed to defend biological women from gender ideology extremism and restore biological truth to the Federal government.’