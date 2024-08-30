TRAVIS SCOTT SLAMMED BY SABRINA CARPENTER OVER ‘DAYS BEFORE RODEO’ BONUS RELEASE

Travis Scott has been called out by his chart rival Sabrina Carpenter after releasing several bonus editions of his Days Before Rodeo mixtape.

Scott and the “Espresso” pop star are locked in a tight battle for number one on the Billboard 200 with the Houston rapper dropping a variety of new versions of the re-released mixtape today (August 30).

The first bonus is titled Days Before Rodeo – Live from Atlanta: Chopped & Screwed – Vault 1 & 2 and features previously unheard snippets from the tape’s recording sessions as well as the recent anniversary performance Scott put on in Atlanta.

He then announced three deluxe versions of the mixtape, each featuring two new songs and all available exclusively through his website.

Nicki Minaj responds to Sabrina Carpenter's tweet and she shouts her out on Instagram live



Sabrina tweeted "this one's for nicki" earlier as she's currently competing with Travis Scott for album sales for the #1 position pic.twitter.com/nXSoyOSFtF — SOUND (@itsavibe) August 30, 2024

The move did not go unnoticed by Carpenter who wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “This is for Nicki,” a reference to Scott beating out Nicki Minaj to number one in 2018 with his Astroworld album.

Minaj then returned the love to the pop star, saying on Instagram Live: “Shout out Sabrina Carpenter, shout out all the Sabrina Carpenter fans.”

Minaj was famously beaten to the top of the Billboard 200 in 2018 by Scott with her not taking second place well, accusing the “Goosebumps” rapper of gaming the system with his bundle offers.

On Queen Radio, she ranted: “What we’re not gonna do is have that Auto-Tune man selling fucking sweaters. Telling you he sold half a million albums, because he fucking didn’t. You stupid fuck. You got your fucking homeboy talking for you and you got your girlfriend selling tour passes. Stop it. Knock it the fuck off.”

The chart battle between the Days Before Rodeo re-release and Carpenter’s debut Sweet N’ Sour is expected to be a closely run thing.



Midweek estimates had Carpenter shifting over 300,000 equivalent units with Scott thought to be lagging behind on 217,000 but it was expected for the gap to close as the week progressed due to “FEIN” star’s strong streaming presence.

Whether it tops the chart or not, Scott’s re-release is expected to outsell virtually every other Hip Hop release from 2024. If it continues its late surge, Days Before Rodeo may even top Eminem‘s The Death of Slim Shady as having the biggest first week sales of any rap album this year.