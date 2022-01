TREASURY RELEASES K46.575 MILLION TO ‘FIGHT’ #ARMY_WORMS

The Treasury, Friday 7 January, 2022, released K46, 575, 000 to the Ministry of #Agriculture to enable them to #combat #armyworms. The exercise will contribute to #crop #protection and #food security, countrywide.

Through relevant authorities, the Government will continue to closely monitor the situation, accordingly.

(EXCERPT FROM THE MID-WEEK BRIEFING BY THE MINISTER OF AGRICULTURE, HON. REUBEN MTOLO PHIRI, MP)

“…AS YOU MAY BE AWARE, ZAMBIA IN THE LAST TEN (10) YEARS HAS EXPERIENCED OUTBREAKS OF THE FALL ARMY WORM IN SEVEN AGRICULTURAL SEASONS.

THE FALL ARMY WORM IS A SERIOUS

THREAT TO NATIONAL FOOD SECURITY, AND AS GOVERNMENT, WE HAVE STRENGTHENED SURVEILLANCE AND OTHER CONTROL MEASURES TO CONTAIN THE OUTBREAKS OF

MIGRATORY PESTS AND DISEASES.

IN THE 2021/2022 FARMING SEASON, A TOTAL OF 331 HECTARES HAS SO FAR BEEN AFFECTED BY ARMY WORMS AND THIS IS IN MKUSHI DISTRICT OF CENTRAL PROVINCE.

HOWEVER, DUE TO THE PREVAILING CLIMATIC CONDITIONS, MY MINISTRY EXPECTS ALL PROVINCES TO EVENTUALLY BE AFFECTED BY OUTBREAKS.

I WISH TO INFORM YOU THAT IN AN

EFFORT TO CREATE AWARENESS ON ARMY WORM CONTROL MEASURES, MY MINISTRY HAS BEEN WORKING WITH VARIOUS MEDIA HOUSES, ESPECIALLY LOCAL RADIO STATIONS. WE HAVE

ALSO BEEN WORKING WITH MOBILE SERVICE PROVIDERS TO SEND TEXT MESSAGES ON ARMY WORM CONTROL TO AFFECTED FARMERS.

I WANT TO ASSURE THE FARMING COMMUNITY THAT THE MINISTRY IS ACTIVELY MONITORING EVENTS AS THEY

DEVELOP AND APPROPRIATE ACTION WILL BE TAKEN TO STOP THE SPREAD OF ARMY WORMS IN EACH PROVINCE.

LET ME HOWEVER URGE ALL FARMERS TO CONSTANTLY MONITOR THEIR FIELDS AND ENSURE THEY APPLY THE

RECOMMENDED CHEMICALS TO AVOID ANY CROP DAMAGE.

WE WISH TO ENCOURAGE ALL THOSE INVOLVED IN THE SECTOR TO BE ALERT AND BE CAUTIOUS OF FAKE PRODUCTS.

PLEASE ENSURE THAT YOU BUY SEED AND FERTILIZER FROM WELL ESTABLISHED OUTLETS SO AS TO AVOID FAKE FERTILIZERS AND POOR QUALITY SEED…”

