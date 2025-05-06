Trent Alexander-Arnold announces shock departure from Liverpool



Trent Alexander-Arnold has confirmed he will leave Liverpool upon the expiration of his contract in June 2025, bringing an end to a 20-year association with his boyhood club.



The 26-year-old vice-captain made the announcement via social media, clearing the path for a free transfer to Real Madrid.



Despite Liverpool’s efforts to secure a last-minute contract renewal particularly after Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah committed their futures to the club trusted sources, including Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein, report that the move to Madrid is already finalized, with only formalities remaining.



Alexander-Arnold, a winner of two Premier League titles, a Champions League, and several other major honors with Liverpool, explained that his focus on helping the club pursue a 20th league title was the reason he delayed the announcement.



While his departure had been widely expected, it has triggered mixed reactions among supporters. Some are disappointed to see a homegrown talent leave without generating a transfer fee, while others express gratitude for his contributions and respect his ambition to embrace a new challenge abroad.