TRIAL OPENS IN L/STONE MAYOR GRAFT CASE



TRIAL in a case Livingstone Mayor Constance Muleabai is accused of corrupt practices starts today after she pleaded not guilty when she appeared for plea before Lusaka-based resident magistrate Trevor Kasanda yesterday.





Ms Muleabai, 49, is facing two counts of alleged corrupt practices involving K300,000.





Particulars are that in the first count, Ms Muleabai, on a date unknown but between August 1, 2023 and September, 30, 2023, allegedly solicited K120,000 cash from Mark Gabites, of Zamnuka Farming Limited, as an inducement to facilitate for the cancellation of property rates owed to Livingstone City Council.





In the second count, the accused, on a date unknown but between August 1, 2023 and September 30, 2023, is alleged to have corruptly obtained K180,000 cash from Mr Gabites as an inducement to facilitate cancelling of property rates.



ZDM