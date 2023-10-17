TRIBALISM WILL HAUNT HICHILEMA- Nason Msoni

TRIBALISM WILL HAUNT HICHILEMA, HIS FAMILY AND HIS REGION

…as Msoni questions the silence by the Church, LAZ, Human Rights Actors among many

By Fox Reporte(The FOX Newspaper)

THE tribalism President Hakainde Hichilema is openly promoting and practicing through his appointments will forever haunt him, his family and people from his region, All Peoples Congress leader Nasson Msoni has observed.

And Msoni says Zambians are now regretting electing a tribalist as President.

In unsolicited interview, Msoni wondered why President Hichilema has disappointed the 19 million people and the 2.8 million that voted for him on the pretext that he would unite the country and do away with tribal appointments as was alleged under the PF administration.

He says it has become extremely difficult for President Hichilema to cleanse and clean himself from a tribal tag because of his appointments in major government positions.

“Mr. Hichilema cannot to cleanse himself from his tribalism by stating that he will not load his blood relatives in government. That is exactly what he has done. That is exactly what he has done and he will not wash or clean himself from tribalism by word of mouth. Let him show in deeds,” he noted.

Msoni said so, far, President Hichilema has proved to be the worst leader Zambia has ever had, stating that his action will forever haunt him, his family and the region where he comes from.

“So, far Mr. Hichilema is the worst President this country has ever had, and on account of his tribalism, tribalism will haunt him, will haunt him and a lot of innocent people will be affected by his kind of tribalism. Innocent people who probably could have done better for our country but because of Mr. Hichilema’s tribalism they will be affected. Sadly, even his own children will be caught up by his sins. He must be more focused and change now, and this tribalism that he is openly encouraging will one day haunt him, haunt his children, haunt even innocent citizens from the regions where he hails from,” Msoni warned.

He further noted that President Hichilema has missed an opportunity to put Zambia back on the right track by making appointments that were tribal in nature.

“A lot of people will be injured because of his tribalism because Zambians never thought that Mr. Hichilema would misconduct himself in the manner he has done after he assured the people that he will work at uniting the nation.He has missed an opportunity to demonstrate that what opponents were saying that he was a tribalist was not true, he has officially played in their hands, he has pried in their hands too.

Those that said Mr. Hichilema was a tribalist have been vindicated, Zambians who rejected him and never voted for him for five times all have been vindicated, so having said that, Mr. Hichilema will go into history that he is the worst tribalist to have occupied the office of the Presidency in Zambia. Even Dr. Kaunda at the time he was struggling with memory due to old age, he was able to bring it out, he brought out his fears that this man is a man whose Presidency he could not fear the prospects of him becoming President because he is a very divisive element. Dr. Kaunda even in his grave he has been vindicated. The truth is that President Hichilema has divided this country deeply than expected and he is not fit to continue to be President,” he said.

Msoni has since challenged the silence by the Church, Civil Society Organizations, faith-based organizations, the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) the International Community, traditional leaders, labor movements, student unions, Human Rights Actors and Zambians in general to self-introspect before the situation becomes uncontrollable.

Both State House Communications Expert Clayson Hamasaka and Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa are yet to comment on the matter.