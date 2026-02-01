💥 Developing: TRUMP ACCUSERS BILLIONAIRE BACKER EXPOSED IN EPSTEIN ISLAND VISITS





The billionaire who quietly bankrolled E. Jean Carroll’s case against Donald Trump didn’t just write checks — he went to Epstein’s world.





Newly released Justice Department files now show Reid Hoffman discussing trips to the island, the New Mexico ranch, and that infamous Manhattan townhouse.



These aren’t rumors; they’re emails.





One message reads, “Reid will spend the night at 71st,” while another calmly notes, “Reid Hoffman will go to the ranch for the weekend” — as if visits to a convicted sex offender’s properties were just another networking event.





Meanwhile, this same Silicon Valley kingmaker was sold to Americans as a noble defender of “democracy” and “women’s rights” while he poured money into a politically timed lawsuit against a former president.





Corporate media rushed to amplify the accusations against Trump, yet somehow forgot to mention that the accuser’s key benefactor was cozying up to Jeffrey Epstein.





Step back and look at the pattern: the same rarefied circle that jetted off to Epstein’s island keeps popping up behind the lawfare campaign against the one man who threatened their grip on power.





When Trump challenged their globalist game, they didn’t debate him — they tried to bury him under lawyered-up accusations funded by the very people now surfacing in Epstein’s files.