Breaking News : Trump Addresses Allegations of Russian Intelligence Sharing with Iran: “Russia is perhaps giving information, perhaps they’re not.”





President Donald Trump has directly responded to U.S. intelligence reports claiming Russia is providing Iran with information on the locations of American forces in the Middle East.





In a telephone interview with NBC News, Trump stated:

“Russia is perhaps giving information, perhaps they’re not.”

He added that the United States is engaged in similar activities in reverse, noting, “We’re doing that against them… we’re giving a little information to Ukraine.”





The comments come amid ongoing conflict between the U.S. and Iran, with reports earlier this month revealing that Russia has shared intelligence that could help Tehran locate U.S. warships, radar, or other assets though sources emphasize there is no evidence Moscow is directing Iranian strikes.





Trump’s remarks were made as he discussed broader issues including temporary easing of Russian oil sanctions to stabilize global energy markets.



Source: NBC News