Trump administration considers adding 36 countries, including Zambia to its travel ban list

The Trump administration is reportedly considering a significant expansion of its travel ban, potentially adding 36 countries—including Zambia—to the list of nations facing restrictions on entry to the United States.

According to an internal State Department memo reviewed by The Washington Post, the memo sets a 60-day deadline for affected countries to address concerns over identity documentation, visa policies, and security cooperation or face full or partial entry bans.

The proposed expansion was detailed in a memo dated March 2025. The memo targeted 25 African nations, including Zambia, Egypt, Zimbabwe and Nigeria, alongside countries in the Caribbean, Central Asia, and the Pacific Islands.

According to Reuters, the administration justifies the move as a response to “foreign terrorists” and security threats. It citied high visa overstay rates and inadequate vetting procedures.

Other African countries included on the list for consideration include Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, Cameroon, and others.

This update comes after an initial June 4, 2025, proclamation that recently banned entry from 12 nations, including the African countries of Chad, Congo-Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea, Libya, Somalia, and Sudan.