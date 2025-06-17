Trump administration orders ICE to pause raids and arrests at farms, hotels, restaurants, and meatpacking plants due to negative impact on industries

the Trump administration has put a temporary stop to ICE raids targeting workers in agriculture, hospitality, and restaurants, according to a directive confirmed by NewsNation.

The order, issued by senior ICE official Tatum King, instructs regional leaders to halt workplace enforcement operations in these sectors, including farms, meatpacking plants, hotels, and eateries, effective immediately.

The decision follows a wave of complaints from industries heavily reliant on immigrant labor, which have been rattled by recent ICE operations, particularly in California.

President Trump, responding to the outcry, took to Truth Social to address the issue directly. He noted that the aggressive deportation push was stripping businesses of “very good, long-time workers” that are “almost impossible to replace,” signaling a need to protect farmers and hospitality businesses while still prioritizing the removal of “criminals.”

He hinted at broader changes to come, writing, “This is not good. We must protect our Farmers, but get the CRIMINALS OUT OF THE USA.”

The Department of Homeland Security backed the shift, with spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin stating that ICE would realign its focus to target “the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens” in line with White House priorities.

The move comes as recent raids in California sparked protests and raised alarms about overcrowded detention centers. To address escalating tensions in Los Angeles, Trump has sent National Guard troops and Marines to the area.

The halt could provide temporary relief for workers and businesses, though the long-term direction of ICE operations remains unclear as the administration recalibrates its approach.