Breaking News : Trump Administration to Announce Major International Coalition to Escort Ships Through the Strait of Hormuz

In a significant development amid the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict, the Trump administration plans to announce as early as this week that multiple countries have agreed to form a multinational coalition to escort commercial vessels through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

The move aims to safeguard global oil shipping routes after Iran’s attempts to disrupt the passage. It follows President Trump’s recent public call for nations including China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom to contribute warships and keep the strait “open and safe.”

The White House has not yet issued an official comment, but U.S. officials confirmed the upcoming announcement to reporters.

Source: The Wall Street Journal