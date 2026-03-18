Trump Administration’s Bold Strategy – End kraine War to Pull Russia Away from China and Weaken Beijing’s Global Dominance

Breaking News : Trump Administration’s Bold Strategy – End Ukraine War to Pull Russia Away from China and Weaken Beijing’s Global Dominance





In a major revelation, the Trump administration is pursuing a peace deal to end Russia’s war in Ukraine not just for regional stability, but as a calculated geopolitical move to counter China viewed as America’s paramount long-term threat.





According to senior officials, incentivizing Moscow with economic ties, investments, and normalized relations could fracture the deepening Russia-China alliance, shifting the global power balance in Washington’s favor. One anonymous Trump administration source described closer U.S.-Russia alignment as potentially “very, very beneficial” against China.





This approach underscores President Trump’s belief that the growing Russia-China partnership poses a far greater risk to U.S. and global security than the ongoing conflict in Ukraine itself.



The strategy involves welcoming Russia back into economic cooperation while pressuring for a swift end to hostilities a high-stakes gamble that has raised concerns in Kyiv and among European allies.