Trump and Hegseth get caught trying to sneak US ships through the Strait of Hormuz for a photo op, putting ceasefire negotiations in jeopardy and humiliating America once again!





Iran is calling out the Trump administration for attempting a sneaky, high-risk stunt to create the illusion that the Strait of Hormuz is open and under U.S. control.





According to Iranian officials, two U.S. Navy destroyers used electronic warfare, hugged the coastline, and tried to disguise themselves as smaller local vessels — all so they could sail through, get some photos, and claim the strait was open and a victory for Trump was won.





Instead . . . Iranian forces tracked them the entire time, locked anti-ship cruise missiles onto the vessels, and gave them 30 minutes to turn back or be destroyed. The ships were forced to retreat, according to Bloomberg.com.





This reckless breach of diplomacy happened right after a fragile ceasefire was announced, making it obvious that the U.S. was trying to cheat and provoke while pretending to negotiate in good faith.





The damage is enormous. After this stunt, why would any country – especially Iran – ever trust the United States at the negotiating table again?





Trump and Hegseth have turned America into bad faith actors, and have surrendered our hard-won leadership and respect from world leaders. It’s a mighty fall for the once-great United States of America.



May the country regain its global respect and admiration some day after the Trump regime is rightly relegated to the dustbin of history. – Occupy Democrats