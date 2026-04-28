Trump and King Charles Revealed as 15th Cousins – American President Traces Royal Scottish Roots



President Donald Trump shares a distant family tie with King Charles III, making them 15th cousins through a common ancestor: the 3rd Earl of Lennox, a great-grandson of Scotland’s King James II.



The Daily Mail dug into Trump’s maternal Scottish lineage from the Isle of Lewis and connected the dots. This link surfaced right as King Charles visits the United States amid high-stakes talks with the Trump administration.





Fifteen generations back means the connection is extremely remote – shared DNA is negligible, and plenty of Europeans trace back to the same medieval lines. But it underscores Trump’s strong Scottish heritage on his mother’s side, a point of pride for the president who has long celebrated his roots while putting America First.





No throne for Trump, just another reminder that this deal-making outsider stands tall on the world stage, bloodline or not. The American republic remains unmatched.



Sources:

Polymarket research update

Daily Mail family tree analysis