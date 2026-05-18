Trump and Netanyahu Gear Up for Iran Showdown



President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu held their second phone call in a week as the US and Israel prepare to crank up pressure on Iran and its nuclear ambitions.





With tensions boiling in the region after recent strikes and shaky ceasefires, the leaders are signaling zero tolerance for Tehran’s aggression.

Trump, fresh off his return to the White House, is showing once again why strong leadership matters—backing America’s top ally and refusing to let radical Islamists threaten the free world.





Sources:

RT report citing Times of Israel on the Trump-Netanyahu call and US-Israel planning.