Trump and Putin call for end to Israel-Iran conflict



United States President Donald Trump has announced today that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed that the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran must come to an end.





The statement followed a phone call between the two leaders, though official details of their discussion remain undisclosed.





Trump emphasized the need for peace, writing, “Just spoke with President Putin. We both agree the war between Israel and Iran has to stop. Time for diplomacy!”





The call comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, with Israel and Iran engaged in escalating military exchanges. Sources indicate Trump’s push for a new nuclear deal with Iran has strained relations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has sought U.S. support for military operations.





As global attention remains fixed on the region, the international community awaits further developments to see if this high-profile dialogue can pave the way for a ceasefire.