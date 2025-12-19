



Trump Announces Immediate Suspension of Green Card Lottery



U.S.🇺🇸 President Donald Trump has announced the immediate suspension of the U.S. Green Card Lottery, officially known as the Diversity Immigrant Visa (DV) Program.





The decision follows recent security concerns, with the administration linking the move to a violent incident involving an individual who reportedly entered the U.S. through the lottery system. Authorities say the suspension is aimed at reviewing and tightening immigration vetting procedures.





The Green Card Lottery, created by Congress, allows about 50,000 people annually from underrepresented countries to apply for permanent residency in the United States.





While the suspension takes effect immediately, legal debates are expected since the program is backed by U.S. law.





It remains unclear how long the pause will last or how it will affect current applicants and selected winners. The announcement has already sparked strong reactions globally, especially in countries that rely heavily on the program as a legal pathway to the U.S.