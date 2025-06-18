Trump announces U.S have taken total control of the skies over Iran

United States president, Donald has announced to the public that his country have taken total control of Iran

He stated that Iran’s air defense systems, including sky trackers, were inferior to American technology.

Trump emphasized the superiority of U.S.-made equipment compared to those of Iran’s own.

His statement came amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, with Israel conducting a five-day bombing campaign against Iranian targets, reportedly using American-made weaponry.

Trump’s post suggests U.S. involvement in achieving air superiority, though the Pentagon has stated that the U.S. is not directly striking Iran but is focused on defending its interests in the region.

The Israeli military has also claimed the ability to fly over Tehran without significant resistance, having destroyed numerous Iranian air defense systems.

However, Trump’s claim has raised questions about the extent of U.S. involvement.

The situation as at now remains volatile, with Iran launching retaliatory missile strikes and ongoing diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the conflict.