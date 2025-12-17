TRUMP BANS FOUR MORE AFRICAN COUNTRIES FROM ENTERING THE US







Trump has expanded the US travel ban to include four more African countries: Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, and South Sudan, in addition to Syria and those holding Palestinian Authority-issued travel documents.

This brings the total number of countries under full travel ban to 19, with 15 others, including Zambia, facing partial restrictions.





The ban is part of Trump’s efforts to tighten US entry requirements and immigration standards, citing national security concerns and deficiencies in screening and vetting systems in the affected countries.

The restrictions will take effect on January 1, 2026, and apply to both immigrants and non-immigrants, including tourists, students, and business travelers.





Some of the countries affected by the ban have expressed concerns about the impact on their economies and relations with the US. Nigeria’s Foreign Minister, for instance, has stated that the ban could derail deals between West African nations and the US.