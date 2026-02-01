TRUMP BLASTS OMAR, DEMANDS JAIL OVER MINNESOTA FRAUD BILLIONS



Donald Trump just did what no one in Minnesota’s ruling class will do: he said the quiet part out loud.





While Democrats mumble about “irregularities,” Trump flatly called the massive Minnesota fraud what it looks like to normal people — a looting of taxpayers.



On Truth Social, he warned the “Theft and Fraud in Minnesota is far greater than the 19 billion originally projected. ” Not a rounding error.





Not a paperwork glitch.



We’re talking tens of billions vanishing while working families get lectured about “paying their fair share. ” And he didn’t tiptoe around the political royalty involved.





Trump singled out Ilhan Omar and Gov. Tim Walz, saying Omar “should be in jail” and blasting Walz as either breathtakingly corrupt or too clueless to run a lemonade stand, let alone a state.





Meanwhile, the Biden administration — the same people who weaponize the FBI over parents at school board meetings — apparently saw this mountain of fraud and shrugged.





The message is obvious: if you’re part of the protected Democrat class, the rules simply do not apply.





In contrast, Trump’s position is brutally simple: if you steal from Americans on this scale, you face real consequences, no matter your title or identity group.





That’s exactly why the media screams at him — because he threatens the cozy little arrangement that keeps their friends rich and unaccountable.