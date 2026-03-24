Trump BLASTS Turncoat Joe Kent: “Being a NICE GUY Doesn’t Pay Off!”



President Trump unloaded on former National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent in a fiery rant, calling out the betrayal after giving him a high-level White House job—only for Kent to resign and claim Iran poses no threat to America.





Trump didn’t hold back, slamming Kent’s flip-flop and questioning his motives.



“I call him up, give him a job in the White House. Smart… and THIS is what he does to me?! You know? Being a NICE GUY doesn’t pay off too much!”





“Look — I’m not a fan of the guy.”



“If you look at his statements, he was all for everything. All of a sudden, he wasn’t!”



Trump recounted meeting Kent at Dover after the death of his first wife, feeling sympathy, and offering help after Kent lost two congressional races.





“He was a man that I met at Dover. He came, and his wife was killed. He re-married fairly quickly. His wife was killed, and I felt badly for him.”





“He ran for Congress, he lost. He ran for Congress again, and he lost… I said, he’s a nice guy, I met him… I said, it’s a shame.”



“I had my people call him… I never dealt with him. At all. I had no idea his ideology was left, or right, whatever it is.”





The real trigger? Kent’s post-resignation claim that Iran isn’t a threat—directly contradicting decades of reality and Trump’s stance.



“He said very strongly Iran was not a threat? It’s been a threat for 47 years!”





“I brilliantly have my people call him, offer him a job in security, essentially… and what does he do?! He goes out and says Iran is not a threat to get publicity.”