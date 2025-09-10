Trump breaks silence on birthday letter to Epstein

Donald Trump has reacted after the House Oversight Committee on Monday, September 8, released a s£xually suggestive letter allegedly signed by the US President in 2003 and sent to Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday.

Reached by phone on Tuesday morning, September 9, Trump told NBC News that the topic of the letter was a “dead issue” and declined to comment further.

Republican lawmakers rushed to Donald Trump’s defense. The White House claimed it’s “fake news.”

However, Democrats blasted Trump, with Maryland Representative Jamie Raskin calling the document “sickening.”

The Wall Street Journal first reported in July about the letter and accompanying drawing of a nude woman, punctuated by a swiggly “Donald” allegedly mimicking pubic hair. Trump has never been accused of wrongdoing in connection with the Epstein case and vehemently denies authoring the note.

The letter was part of a birthday album compiled by Ghislaine Maxwell for Epstein in 2003, when he and Trump were friends. Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released the birthday book Monday after receiving a tranche of documents from Epstein’s estate.