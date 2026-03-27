Trump Briefed on Claims Iran’s Leader Khamenei Is Gay



U.S. President Donald Trump has sparked global controversy after revealing that intelligence agencies briefed him on sensitive allegations concerning Mojtaba Khamenei.





According to reports, Trump referenced claims circulating within intelligence circles about Khamenei’s personal life, including allegations regarding his sexuality. However, no verified or publicly confirmed evidence has been presented, and the claims remain unproven.





The remarks come at a time of heightened tensions between the United States and Iran, following the rise of Mojtaba Khamenei to power after the death of his father, Ali Khamenei.





Analysts suggest the public mention of such intelligence…especially involving personal matters…may reflect deeper geopolitical strategy, aimed at influencing perception within Iran’s leadership structure and beyond.





In Iran, where strict laws criminalize LGBTQ+ identity, such allegations carry serious political and social implications. Observers warn that repeating unverified intelligence could escalate tensions and further complicate an already volatile situation.