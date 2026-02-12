Trump calls for Obama arrest over alleged 2016 coup

Former President Donald Trump has escalated political tensions by accusing Barack Obama and intelligence officials of orchestrating what he describes as a “coup” during the 2016 election transition.

In a series of posts, Trump demanded accountability and claimed efforts were made to undermine his presidency before it began. He has not presented verified evidence supporting the allegation.

The reaction was immediate and deeply divided.

Supporters say long-standing questions deserve investigation. Critics call the claims inflammatory and politically strategic, especially with the 2026 midterms approaching.

The controversy once again highlights the widening fault lines in American politics — where competing narratives battle for dominance in a hyper-polarized environment.

Disclaimer:

These claims are allegations made by Donald Trump. No court has established that Barack Obama orchestrated a coup. Statements remain politically disputed.