Trump calls for the immediate arrest of former President Barack Obama

President Donald Trump escalated his long-standing criticisms of his predecessor on January 29, 2026, by publicly calling for the arrest of former President Barack Obama in a series of posts on his Truth Social platform.

In series of posts on his Truth Social platform, Trump accused Obama of orchestrating a “coup attempt.”

According to him, Obama allegedly directed CIA agents to manufacture false intelligence regarding Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The posts claimed this was done to undermine Trump’s “LANDSLIDE” victory and erode public confidence in American democracy.

One amplified post, which closely matches the content circulated online, stated that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard had released “HUNDREDS OF BOMBSHELL RUSSIAGATE DOCUMENTS” proving Obama’s involvement.

It referenced Fox News host Jesse Watters’ comment that “whatever happens to these guys is not revenge… it’s accountability,” before concluding with the emphatic demand: “ARREST OBAMA NOW!”

The posts reflects earlier claims from July 2025, when Gabbard declassified documents alleging that Obama-era officials politicized intelligence to push a false narrative of Russian efforts to aid Trump’s election.

Gabbard described it as a “treasonous conspiracy” and referred the matter to the Department of Justice, though no charges have been filed against Obama.

Trump has repeatedly amplified these assertions, including sharing AI-generated videos depicting Obama’s arrest and labeling the actions as “treason.”

However, independent reviews and fact-checks have described the declassified materials as rehashing prior partisan interpretations.

The original 2017 intelligence assessment concluded that Russia’s interference was to Trump’s benefit.