BREAKING: Trump Calls Mass Exodus of 10,000+ Government Lawyers “A Very Good Thing”

Donald Trump took to Truth Social Sunday to spin one of the most alarming stories of his second term into a victory lap. The New York Times reported that more than 10,000 attorneys have left the federal government over the past 16 months, and instead of expressing concern, Trump celebrated it.

“The people that are leaving are Radical Left Deep State Lunatics,” Trump posted, claiming many were fired rather than having resigned voluntarily.

The numbers tell a different story than Trump’s bravado. Six separate federal agencies have lost more than a quarter of their entire legal staff. The Department of Education has hemorrhaged 53 percent of its attorneys since Trump took office. The Department of Justice alone has lost over 2,600 lawyers, representing 21 percent of its workforce.

Legal experts are sounding the alarm. Andrew Mergen of Harvard Law School called it a remarkable and historic shift of talent out of the federal government.

These are not rogue actors or political operatives. These are career attorneys who spent years, in many cases decades, building the legal infrastructure that keeps the government functioning and accountable. When they leave in numbers this large, the ability of the federal government to enforce laws, defend the public interest, and operate within legal boundaries collapses with them.

Trump does not see a crisis. He sees a cleanup. And that is exactly what should terrify every American who still believes in a government bound by law.