Trump casually lays blame for ‘explosions’ across Russia on Ukraine to Zelenskyy’s face

Standing alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of their high-stakes meeting Sunday, President Donald Trump casually laid blame for “explosions in various parts of Russia” on Ukraine, presumably including a recent bombing in Moscow that killed two police officers and a bystander.

Standing next to Zelenskyy at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump was asked by a reporter whether he thought President Vladimir Putin was “serious” about ending the Russo-Ukrainian war given the recent Russian attacks on Ukraine.

“I could say that I believe Ukraine has made some very strong attacks also – I don’t say that negatively, I think you probably have to,” Trump pushed back.

“Now, he hasn’t told me [this], but there have been some explosions in various parts of Russia and it looks to me like… I don’t know, I don’t think it came from the Congo, I don’t think it came from the United States of America, it possibly came from Ukraine. But I haven’t asked that question – maybe I won’t bother asking!”

Russian officials have blamed Ukraine for a a number of assassinations of Russian public figures and military officers, some of which Ukraine has denied, such as a drone attack that appeared to target Putin directly.

Ukrainian did not officially claim responsibility for the recent bombing in Moscow on Christmas Eve, though Ukrainian officials speaking on the condition of anonymity did confirm to the Associated Press that Ukraine has helped carry out the attack.