Trump claims 15-point agreement with Iran; Tehran says only draft via intermediaries

U.S. President Donald Trump has claimed that Washington and Tehran have reached “common ground” on 15 key points, signaling what he described as major progress toward a potential agreement

However, Iranian officials have rejected the claim, stating that no formal negotiations have taken place.

According to a senior source within Iran’s Foreign Ministry, the United States has only delivered a set of proposals through intermediaries, which are currently under review

Trump disclosed just one of the alleged points of agreement, asserting that Iran has committed to not pursuing nuclear weapons, while adding that both sides are willing to reach a deal

Tehran, however, maintains that the process remains at a preliminary stage, describing it as early groundwork that may eventually lead to formal negotiations

No official joint confirmation has been issued by either side