TRUMP CLAIMS U.S. HAS LIVE SURVEILLANCE ON IRAN NUCLEAR SITES



President Donald Trump has made a striking claim regarding Iran’s nuclear facilities, saying the United States is actively monitoring enriched uranium storage sites with multiple surveillance systems.





“Space Force Which I created has got cameras, We have 9 different cameras in space to that site and we know everybody that moves there,” Trump said, adding that U.S. intelligence has continuous visibility over activity in and around these locations.





He further claimed that authorities “know the names of the people who are nearby,” before adding a controversial remark that “50% of them are named Mohammad,” a comment that quickly drew attention online for its tone and lack of context.





The statement comes amid ongoing tensions between Washington and Iran over nuclear enrichment levels and regional security concerns, with the U.S. continuing to emphasize strict monitoring and deterrence of Iran’s nuclear program.