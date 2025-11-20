Trump claims world leaders begged him to save nation that has ‘unfortunately gone bad’

President Donald Trump revealed a surprising response to the humanitarian crisis in Sudan, and has apparently agreed to work toward a peace deal in the country, according to reports on Wednesday

Trump wrote the following on his Truth Social platform

“Tremendous atrocities are taking place in Sudan. It has become the most violent place on Earth and, likewise, the single biggest Humanitarian Crisis. Food, doctors, and everything else are desperately needed. Arab Leaders from all over the World, in particular the highly respected Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, who has just left the United States, have asked me to use the power and influence of the Presidency to bring an immediate halt to what is taking place in Sudan.

It is considered a Great Civilization and Culture, unfortunately gone bad, but one that can be fixed with the cooperation and coordination of Countries, including those in the Region of tremendous Wealth, who want this to happen. We will work with Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and other Middle Eastern partners to get these atrocities to end, while at the same time stabilizing Sudan. Thank you for your attention to this matter. GOD BLESS THE WORLD!”

During the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum at the Kennedy Center in Washington on Wednesday, Trump said he had not planned to focus on the atrocities in Sudan, but was persuaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and sees the situation “differently now than I did just a day ago,” CBS News reports.

“His majesty would like me to do something very powerful having to do with Sudan,” Trump told the audience during the forum.

“It was not on my charts to be involved in that. … But I just see how important that is to you and to a lot of your friends in the room, Sudan, and we’re going to start working on Sudan,” Trump added.